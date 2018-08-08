Police: Officer shoots at suspect who struck him with vehicle

An officer-involved shooting near Kahana Bay snarled North Shore traffic for hours. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A Honolulu police officer fired at a vehicle in Windward Oahu Wednesday afternoon after investigators say the driver struck him while fleeing a crime scene.

Police arrested 44-year-old Stewart Basso, 40-year-old Edwin Kalai, and 21-year-old Leina Ganiron on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Police say plain clothes officers with HPD's Crime Reduction Unit were conducting a sting around 1:00 p.m. near Kahana Bay after receiving multiple reports of car break-ins near the popular Crouching Lion Hike.

Lt. Wayne Wong said an officer saw a man breaking into a car. When police approached, he said the man jumped in a car and fled south on Kamehameha Highway toward Kaaawa.

"When he fled the area, he struck several police vehicles and drove toward an officer and struck the officer," Lt. Wong said.

"An officer discharged his weapon, striking the vehicle in the windshield. The passengers and the driver of the car were all arrested eventually without any problem after that," said Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

Raul Gonzales and his fiance were hiking when they heard a single gun shot.

"We heard like this huge bang then screaming. Then a scuffle and people were shouting. We heard someone say, 'You hit him!'" Gonzales said.

Gonzales said they rushed down and saw police surrounding their rental car.

"We looked at it, there was shattered glass everywhere. Literally all over the road," Gonzales said.

The injured officer suffered a minor cut to his leg and was treated at the scene.

Police say non of the suspects were shot.

Basso, the driver, was arrested for attempted murder and car break-in. Kalai was arrested on drug charges, and Ganiron was arrested on warrants.

Basso has 22 prior convictions with car break-ins stretching back to 1997.

Kalai has seven prior convictions including car break-ins and drugs charges.

Leina Ganiron has two prior theft convictions.

Wong said officers were in the "right place at the right time," and saw the suspect breaking into the vehicle.

The officer who discharged his weapon is 34 years old and has 11 years of service with the Honolulu Police Department.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.