Police spend several hours at Mt. Healthy scene, 1 detained

MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) -

One person was detained Wednesday after police spent several hours at a scene in Mt. Healthy.

Authorities gathered along the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue throughout the afternoon, according to nearby residents.

Police said the presence stemmed from an incident earlier in the day in Springfield Township, adding one person had been detained.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

