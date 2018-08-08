Mayor: Charges dropped in case of Taser used on 11-year-old

Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. (WXIX)

Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.

It happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. at a Spring Grove Kroger. Police say Officer Kevin Brown was working off-duty when he says he approached several juvenile females stealing.

Brown deployed his Taser and hit an 11-year-old in the back, police said, after she ignored commands from the officer to stop.

“Tasing an 11-year old who posed no danger to the police is wrong. I’m sorry for the harm to her and her family. This evening I called and asked Prosecutor Deters to drop charges against the girl. I’m happy to report that he did and I thank for him doing so," said Cranley.

The girl's mother, Donna Gowdy, said she feels there could have been a different way to apprehend her daughter rather than use a Taser.

“I don’t believe she gave him any force for him to do that because that’s what Tasers are for,” said Gowdy. “They’re for when he’s getting attacked or when somebody’s got something that’s going to harm him. I don’t believe my 11-year-old harmed him in no fact or any shape or form.”

After the incident, the girl was placed in custody and charged with theft and obstructing official business, according to police. Cranley says those charges have been dropped.

According to the police department's website, the officer's actions were justified. The Cincinnati Police Department's policy on use of force reads, in part: "Officers should avoid using the Taser on obviously pregnant females and those individuals under the age of 7 or over the age of 70 due to the potential for these individuals to fall when incapacitated by the Taser."

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac released a statement Tuesday saying the department was conducting a very thorough review of their policies and their use of force on juveniles, as well as the officer's actions.

“We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age," Isaac said.

Police say Brown tried to activate his body camera but could not properly turn it on. Brown is currently on restricted duty until the investigation is completed. Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman is calling for a complete investigation.

Police say they are unaware of any injuries the girl may have suffered.

Gowdy didn't excuse her daughter for stealing, but said she doesn't agree with how her 11-year-old was treated.

“She took some things which she shouldn’t have done, but at the same time, she didn’t have to get treated the way she did for taking those things, she’s only 11 years old,” said Gowdy.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.