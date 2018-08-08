Recycling bins overflowing with trash

A dumpster has been placed next to the recycling bins in the parking lot near Shafer's Run Community Park. The goal of the dumpster is to curb illegal dumping in the recycling receptacles.

The recycle bins were placed there about a year ago, offering residents a free place to participate in the community's recycling program, but township officials say it's being abused.

"We're seeing things that are not recyclable. We're seeing trash, we're seeing furniture, we're seeing mattresses, appliances," said Fairfield Township Board of Trustees President Susan Berding.

Berding says the bins were put there for residents who can't afford curb-side recycling pick-up. The township teamed up with the Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District on the program.

"We as a board feel that it's a priority," said Berding.

The illegal dumping at the bins has caused the township's service department to have make special trips to get rid of items that don't belong. Berding hopes by adding the dumpster near the bins, it will stop.

"We have asked the Fairfield Township Police Department, located adjacent to the recycling boxes, to also assist us with monitoring the site and issuing fines whenever someone is seen dumping materials at the recycling site that clearly don't belong there," said Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District Director, Anne Flaig.

Berding hopes whoever is behind the dumping, won't do it again.

Below is a list of acceptable recycling items, according to Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District:

Paper of all types, cardboard, paperboard such as cereal boxes, glass food bottles and jars, plastic bottles and jugs (No. 1 and No. 2 plastic), aluminum and steel cans, magazines, newspapers, phone books, junk mail, and catalogs. Plastic caps can be reattached to plastic bottles for recycling. Metal lids should be removed from glass jars, and then placed in the recycling bin. Residents should recycle plastic shopping bags at Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Meijer. Do NOT place plastic shopping bags in your recycling container. Do NOT place batteries in your recycling.

