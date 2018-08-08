Omarosa might have secretly recorded Trump, report says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Omarosa might have secretly recorded Trump, report says

Omarosa Manigault-Newman might have secret recordings of President Trump, according to a new report. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Omarosa Manigault-Newman might have secret recordings of President Trump, according to a new report. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(RNN) – First it was Michael Cohen. Now it's…Omarosa?

Maybe.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" contestant-turned-White House staffer, reportedly made secret audio recordings of her conversations with the president.

She then used those recordings to shop her upcoming tell-all book about Trump, multiple unnamed sources told The Daily Beast.

A source claimed to have heard one of the recorded conversations, characterizing it as normal, everyday chitchat.

If the "Omarosa tapes" exist, Manigault-Newman will be the second former confidante to betray Trump by means of clandestine audio.

Cohen, Trump's former attorney and so-called "fixer," also made secret recordings of his ex-boss – recordings the FBI seized when they raided his home, office and a hotel room earlier this year.

Cohen released one recording to CNN last month. It contains audio of Cohen and Trump discussing plans to purchase a Playboy model's story about her alleged affair with Trump.

Manigault-Newman's book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," is set for release on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

