Louisville event to highlight hard of hearing, Deaf culture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A daylong event highlighting hard of hearing and Deaf culture, art and language is set for next month in Kentucky's largest city.

The event, called DeaFestival-Kentucky 2018, will be Sept. 1 at the Galt House in downtown Louisville.

Officials with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing say the public is invited to attend the free event.

Commission officials say the festival will feature more than 50 visual and performing artists. They say the goal is to foster a better understanding of Deaf culture. Visitors also will be able to purchase fine art by deaf and hard of hearing visual artists.

The festival began in 1996 in Danville at the Kentucky School for the Deaf. It was held annually until 1998, when it became a biennial event.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.