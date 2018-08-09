Police: 1 dead in crash involving heavy machinery

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in southwest Ohio say one person has died in a crash involving two vehicles and heavy machinery.
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Reily Township. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police haven't released the identity of the victim.
No further details were immediately available. An investigation continues.
