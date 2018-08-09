Man in overdose photo thanks God he's alive, apologizes to family

In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.

A mother paid the price for her breakfast choice the day her daughter was born.

Woman in labor tests positive for opiates because she ate a poppy seed bagel

Woman in labor tests positive for opiates because she ate a poppy seed bagel

The 33-year-old faces a charge of child neglect because his son was in the car at the time of the alleged overdose. (Source: North Smithfield Police Department/WPRI/CNN)

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI/CNN) – A man in a police-released photo seen passed out from an alleged overdose with a baby in his car’s back seat says he wishes he could take back what happened.

While detailing the Friday arrest of 33-year-old Michael Krajczynski, North Smithfield Police shared a picture of the man taken at the scene.

It shows Krajczynski unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle with his seatbelt wrapped around his arm. A young child is in the back, strapped into a car seat.

Police say Krajczynski was overdosing.

"They administered several doses of Narcan to try and bring him back to consciousness, which they did," Captain Tim Lafferty said.

Krajczynski survived the incident and now faces a charge of child neglect. He says he wishes he could take back what happened.

"I love my family," Krajczynski said "My wife and kids don't deserve anything like that. This isn't a thing for me. It’s not the norm, to say the least."

Police say Krajczynski told them he took two pills for shoulder pain because he thought they were Percocet.

"We're assuming there was a high dose of fentanyl," Lafferty said.

Lafferty says the department shared the photo of Krajczynski to bring awareness to the opioid crisis.

"If it weren't for the due diligence of those officers, administering Narcan at that time, then he probably would have passed away," Lafferty said.

Krajczynski says he’s grateful to be alive.

"I thank God that I'm here for my kids," he said.

Police say Krajczynski would not be facing charges if his baby had not been in the back seat because he was not driving at the time, and there were no other drugs in the car.

The 33-year-old is due back in court August 20. The boy was released into his mother’s custody.

Copyright 2018 WPRI via CNN. All rights reserved.