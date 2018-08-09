Bengals face Bears in 1st pre-season game at home tonight

Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals are back as football returns to Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night.

They are set to take on the Chicago Bears at 7 p.m. in their first pre-season game.

The Bengals' new motto is "Seize the Dey."

This will be the team's first opportunity to show fans if they can live up to that.

After several disappointing years, Marvin Lewis is back for his 16th season as head coach with a revamped team.

This is the most year-to-year turnover, team officials say, with six new assistant coaches, including the Dallas Cowboy's former offensive line coach, Frank Pollack.

The tailgating party will begin at 4 p.m. in the Jungle Zone on the east plaza level of the stadium.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

