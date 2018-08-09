19-year-old confesses to beating homeless man to death, police in Baltimore said

Dion Dixon confessed to beating a homeless man to death using a brick, his fists and his feet, police said. (Source: Baltimore PD/WBAL/CNN)

BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL/CNN) - A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, accused of beating a homeless man to death with a brick.

On a front porch before dawn on Tuesday, Randolph Cockrell, a 67-year-old homeless man, was attacked in his sleep.

Dion Dixon, 19, confessed to the crime, police said. He lives just a few doors down from the crime scene, according to online court records.

According to investigators, he used a brick, his fists and his feet to beat Cockrell before dragging him down to the sidewalk and leaving him to die.

Police said Dixon was arrested within 15 hours of the crime.

The killing has police and neighbors in shock.

"It's brutal, brutal," Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said. "The mentality of a 19-year-old, to be so young, to be so violent, it's scary."

It is also sad for this community.

Many said Cockrell was a fixture in this neighborhood, including a friend who did not want to be identified.

"He's going to be very missed. I love the man. I can't stop crying," the man said. "He's just an important part of this community right here, and we're going to miss him very, very, very, very, very much."

The attack comes after a surge of shootings in the city.

Officers were called to at least a dozen crime scenes since Saturday, three of them with multiple victims, Including a triple shooting.

