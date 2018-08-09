Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair

Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
The Kings Island Ticket Scammer struck again, this time he conned people in Crestview Hills, says his latest victim.Full Story >
The Kings Island Ticket Scammer struck again, this time he conned people in Crestview Hills, says his latest victim.Full Story >
Two men are set to face a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Mt. Healthy.Full Story >
Two men are set to face a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Mt. Healthy.Full Story >
Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals are back as football returns to Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night.Full Story >
Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals are back as football returns to Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati's homeless are staying put, at least for now, on a grassy median on Central Parkway near JACK Casino while a federal judge considers arguments on both sides of the issue.Full Story >
Cincinnati's homeless are staying put, at least for now, on a grassy median on Central Parkway near JACK Casino while a federal judge considers arguments on both sides of the issue.Full Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueFull Story >