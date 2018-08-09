Police: Man with limp robs Cumminsville Market

Cincinnati police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Cumminsville Market.

According to a press release, a man entered the store just after 10 p.m. Wednesday and pointed a black and silver handgun at the clerk. The suspect took cash and fled northbound.

No one was injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8, 250-pound black man with a heavy build. He was wearing black goggles, a black half mask, a black hoodie and sweatpants with black shoes and silver laces, according to police.

He had a black and white glove on his right hand only and walked with a limp on his right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

