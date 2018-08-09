Authorities move in to close homeless camp near casino

Authorities are on scene right now telling residents of a homeless encampment on Central Parkway to leave as a cleanup begins.

Cincinnati police, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and city sanitation workers showed up at the tent camp near JACK Casino shortly about 7:30 a.m., said Josh Spring, director of the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

Officers ordered the homeless to leave or face arrest, he said.

Residents are visibly complying.

Police told the homeless they were acting on a court order issued earlier this week by a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge that bans homeless camps in much of the city, according to Spring.

Spokesmen for Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office both said they had no immediate information to provide.

Spring said he is upset they took action before a federal judge decided the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black is considering an expanded lawsuit from the coalition and a resident of the homeless camp filed Wednesday requesting that the camp be permitted to stay.

“The city decided to be sneaky. The judge has not ruled. Police are standing all around people and overseeing people packing up their tents and threatening arrest if people do not," Spring said.

"Last night the city said we are not going to mess with anybody tonight but they show up the next morning. Some people are still sleeping….it’s cowardly, really.”

Mayor John Cranley, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and other city leaders have repeatedly said the homeless encampments are a threat to the public's health and safety.

Deters sued the city earlier this week to ban the camps after Cranley asked him to get involved.

Spokeswomen for the mayor and prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

