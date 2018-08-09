GRAPHIC: Teen severely injured after being pushed off bridge, falls 60 feet into water

YACOLT, WA (KATU/CNN) - A teenager in Washington state is recovering after being shoved off a bridge.

The 16-year-old girl fell more than 60 feet into the river below and now has five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The girl's mother said it could have been much worse.

"Recovery is going to be slow with her ribs and her chest, so we're still at the hospital and we don't see any hopes of leaving today anyway," said Genelle Holgerson Wednesday.

The fall was caught on video.

"I was told this was over 60 feet," Holgerson said. "The doctors told me that at half that, it's just about the way you fall so if she would have fell a different way she could have broke her neck been paralyzed they see that a lot where she could have died."

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Moulton Falls Footbridge near Yacolt in Clark County, WA.

Jumping off the bridge is illegal, and just hearing the girl's impact, you understand why.

Now, her mother wants the culprit to come forward.

"She should probably just turn herself in, realize what she did was wrong," Holgerson said. "This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter."

While her daughter recovers and comes to grips with what happened.

"She doesn't want to know the full extent of injuries, so she's really focused on feeling better and getting out of pain," Holgerson said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

