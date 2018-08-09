GRAPHIC: Teen severely injured after being pushed off bridge, fa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

GRAPHIC: Teen severely injured after being pushed off bridge, falls 60 feet into water

The 16-year-old girl suffered five broken bones and a punctured lung. (Source: KATU/CNN) The 16-year-old girl suffered five broken bones and a punctured lung. (Source: KATU/CNN)

YACOLT, WA (KATU/CNN) - A teenager in Washington state is recovering after being shoved off a bridge.

The 16-year-old girl fell more than 60 feet into the river below and now has five broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The girl's mother said it could have been much worse.

"Recovery is going to be slow with her ribs and her chest, so we're still at the hospital and we don't see any hopes of leaving today anyway," said Genelle Holgerson Wednesday.

The fall was caught on video.

"I was told this was over 60 feet," Holgerson said. "The doctors told me that at half that, it's just about the way you fall so if she would have fell a different way she could have broke her neck been paralyzed they see that a lot where she could have died."

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Moulton Falls Footbridge near Yacolt in Clark County, WA.

Jumping off the bridge is illegal, and just hearing the girl's impact, you understand why.

Now, her mother wants the culprit to come forward.

"She should probably just turn herself in, realize what she did was wrong," Holgerson said. "This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter."

While her daughter recovers and comes to grips with what happened.

"She doesn't want to know the full extent of injuries, so she's really focused on feeling better and getting out of pain," Holgerson said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 KATU via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:10:55 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    Full Story >

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    Full Story >

  • Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:47:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:08:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    Full Story >

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    Full Story >

  • 14,000 fight California fires, some from prisons or overseas

    14,000 fight California fires, some from prisons or overseas

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:06:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-08-09 14:37:23 GMT
    (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter uses a pot of water to put out spot fires around her home, as her neighbor's home burns to the ground in the background, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. The Ranch Fire spotted 200 y...(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP). Crystal Easter uses a pot of water to put out spot fires around her home, as her neighbor's home burns to the ground in the background, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. The Ranch Fire spotted 200 y...

    Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

    Full Story >

    Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly