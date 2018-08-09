Harrison HS student dies in car accident

A William Henry Harrison High School student has died in a car accident, according to the school.

In a Facebook post, the school says Kayla Duerler passed away Wednesday afternoon.

The school says Duerler was a member of the marching band and had just been named a drum major.

Community members and students are invited to speak to counselors in the Harrison High School music room from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.