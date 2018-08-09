Cincinnati man, 73, killed by swinging trailer in crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati man, 73, killed by swinging trailer in crash

A 73-year-old Cincinnati man is dead after crashing his van into a semi trailer in Franklin County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Jerry D. Esslinger, 54, of Hartford City, Indiana, was pulling an empty semi trailer eastbound on U.S. 52 near Elkhorn Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when the trailer swung wide as he rounded a curve in the highway.

The trailer struck the front of a westbound van driven by Gerard P. Hendy.

Hendy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Esslinger was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Investigation is ongoing.

