Coroner ID's 58-year-old man killed in Sharonville fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Deborah Linz, Anchor
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A 58-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a deadly house fire in Sharonville.

Joseph Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze Wednesday in the 3700 block of Creek Road, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Crews with multiple departments responded to the home about 8:15 a.m.

They found the victim somewhere in the house, fire officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

The fire began in the basement and burned through the first floor, according to the fire department.

Damage was set at $80,000.

