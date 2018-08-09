Coroner ID's 58-year-old man killed in Sharonville fire

Tribune calls off $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair, files lawsuit against it for breach of contract.Full Story >
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.Full Story >
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.Full Story >
A 58-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a deadly house fire in Sharonville.Full Story >
Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.Full Story >
