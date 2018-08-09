Coroner ID's 58-year-old man killed in Sharonville fire

One person is dead in a house fire on Creek Road in Sharonville Wednesday morning, fire officials said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Deobrah Linz)

A 58-year-old man was identified Thursday as the victim of a deadly house fire in Sharonville.

Joseph Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze Wednesday in the 3700 block of Creek Road, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Crews with multiple departments responded to the home about 8:15 a.m.

They found the victim somewhere in the house, fire officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

The fire began in the basement and burned through the first floor, according to the fire department.

Damage was set at $80,000.

On the scene of a deadly house fire in Sharonville. I will have a live report coming up on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Ku1fwPxegA — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) August 8, 2018

