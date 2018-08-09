Another area code to be added for portions of state in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.

The commission approved a plan Wednesday to add a 13th area code. The 326 code will officially take effect in March 2020 and be overlaid on top of the existing 937 area code that serves cities such as Dayton and Marysville.

The commission says all existing 937 area code users will keep their current numbers and area code. The 326 area code will be assigned to new numbers in the 937 area code.

Telecommunications officials say the 937 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in 2020.

Three-digit numbers such as 911, 311 and 411 will not change.

