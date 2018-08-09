Federal judge denies homeless request to block county action

CINCINNATI (AP) - A federal judge has again refused to block Cincinnati-area authorities from clearing tent cities that homeless people have been forming.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Black on Thursday denied a second request by representatives of the homeless for a restraining order. A Hamilton County judge Monday approved the prosecutor's request requiring removal of tent cities in the central business district. When people moved their tents north of the area, the prosecutor got it expanded.
Homeless advocates say they're trying to connect people with resources. Black said the homeless individuals haven't shown that shelter space is unavailable. The city says there is space.
Local authorities have cited drug use and public health concerns in pushing for removal of high-profile encampments near entertainment venues.
A hearing on Monday's order is scheduled Aug. 20.
