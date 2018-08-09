Simply Money: Watch out for ticket scams this concert season

It is summer concert season -- which also means it is ticket scam season.

The Simply Money team has advice to help consumers avoid ending up with phony tickets.

The best way to purchase legitimate tickets is always through the primary ticket seller, but it can be hard to find out just whom the primary seller is, especially when buying online.

Watch out for ads from resellers in search engine results.

It is a good idea to review any site's policies before purchasing tickets.

Vivid Seats and Stub Hub are two sites that guarantee tickets sold are authentic.

Simply Money also warns against posting photos of tickets on social media before shows.

Thieves can copy the name and bar code from ticket photos and make forged copies.

Finally, when purchasing tickets online, it is best to use a credit card or service with fraud protection such as PayPal for transactions.

The Simply Money point: Most credit card companies will go to bat for you if you're a fraud victim, and PayPal will reimburse you if you get taken, too.

