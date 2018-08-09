Boxers or briefs? One is definitely better if you want to be a dad

(RNN) – Break out the boxers, guys, if you want to increase your odds of becoming a dad.

A new study published this week in the journal Human Reproduction says men who wear looser-fitting underwear have a higher sperm count than men who keep things more tightly wrapped.

The study looked at men and their partners who were seeking infertility treatment between 2000 and 2017 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The men ranged in age from 18 to 56, but their average age was in the mid-30s.

They provided semen and blood samples and answered a questionnaire on their choice of underwear.

Of the 656 men, a bit more than half said they usually wore boxers.

Compared to men who wear briefs, the boxer shorts group had:

25 percent higher sperm concentration

17 percent higher sperm count

33 percent more motile or active sperm

There were no significant differences in DNA damage or other reproductive hormones in the underwear groups.

The results are similar to a UK study published in 2012.

So, gentlemen, increasing your sperm production is as simple as changing your underwear.

Type of underwear worn and markers of testicular function among men attending a fertility center | Human Reproduction | Oxford Academic https://t.co/rPfTdwTeHM — British Andrology (@AndrologySoc) August 9, 2018

