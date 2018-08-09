Uber driver dies after fight with passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky Uber driver who got into a fight with a passenger has died.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a person down in front of a hotel on Saturday and arrived to find an Uber driver who had been beaten up. News outlets reported the man was taken to a hospital and died days later.
Mitchell said the passenger and the Uber driver got into a shouting match before the fight turned physical.
No charges have been filed. Police are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy is pending.
Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling said the company will support the police investigation in every way possible.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >
Authorities are on scene right now cleaning and closing a homeless encampment on Central Parkway.Full Story >
Authorities are on scene right now cleaning and closing a homeless encampment on Central Parkway.Full Story >
CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to be contaminated with a bacteria that could be life-threatening to people with certain conditions.Full Story >
CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to be contaminated with a bacteria that could be life-threatening to people with certain conditions.Full Story >
It is summer concert season -- which also means it is ticket scam season. The Simply Money team has advice to help consumers avoid ending up with phony tickets.Full Story >
It is summer concert season -- which also means it is ticket scam season. The Simply Money team has advice to help consumers avoid ending up with phony tickets.Full Story >