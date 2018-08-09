13-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of Mt. Auburn teen

Surrell Gaines, 14, was shot and killed in Mount Auburn, police said. (Provided)

A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.

Gaines was shot and killed on Monday, July 30 in Mount Auburn, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Vine Street.

Gaines was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

[14-year-old fatally shot in Mt. Auburn]

The 13-year-old is charged with reckless homicide, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

A family member told FOX19 NOW that the teen was playing with a gun in a parking lot on Vine with his friends when it went off.

"We are still trying to put the pieces together," said police spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders.

"We feel for the family of the victim in this situation and certainly the other people impacted by the violence in the community."

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Criminal Investigation Section: 513-352-3542, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.