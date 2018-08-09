Kentucky GOP approves review of Attorney General's office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear launched his campaign for governor last month. Thursday, the Senate Republican Caucus announced a state-funded review of the contracting procedures in the Attorney General's office.
Republican Sen. Danny Carroll insisted those two things are not related. But the final report on Beshear's office is due next summer in the middle of what is expected to be a contentious campaign for governor.
Beshear called the review "truly sad." He said it continues Republican efforts to thwart his lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies.
Carroll said if Beshear has nothing to hide he should support the review to show the public how transparent he is.
