Crocs to close all manufacturing plants

The shoe that people either love or hate has styles available for weddings and other occasions aside from going to the beach.

High-heeled Crocs are something you can buy - really - and some are sold out

(RNN) – Crocs is closing its remaining manufacturing facilities and its chief financial officer is preparing to resign next year, the company announced this week.

The future appears uncertain for the footwear company that made its name with comfy, but not always fashion forward shoes.

“In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the Company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy,” Crocs, Inc. said.

The company didn’t say how it was going to handle future production.

Chief Financial Officer Carrie Teffner will be replaced by Anne Mehlman. She’s currently the CFO for shoe retailer Zappos.

Despite the upheaval, Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees said he’s pleased with the company’s most recent quarter.

“Our clogs and sandals continue to perform well, and we are well positioned for the back half of the year,” he said.

Last month, the company debuted a new line of high-heeled Crocs to mixed reviews.

