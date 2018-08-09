Trump's re-election campaign asks supporters to vote on Space Force logos

The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.Full Story >
Once Rick Gates finished testifying, prosecutors resumed trying to make their case through documentary evidence to demonstrate Manafort's control of offshore bank accounts containing millions of dollars.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence says the time has come to establish a new United States Space Force to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia.Full Story >
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.Full Story >
