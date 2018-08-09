Police arrest 13-year-old boy in fatal shooting of boy, 14

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last month in Cincinnati has been arrested on a charge of reckless homicide and other counts.
Cincinnati police say in a statement that the 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in the death of Surrell Gaines. Police say the 13-year-old also is charged with tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.
Gaines' body was found around 5 p.m. July 30 in the city's Mount Auburn neighborhood. Police said they found Gaines while responding to reports of a shooting. He had been shot in the upper body and was dead by the time emergency crews arrived.
No other details about the charges were immediately released.
The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles accused of crimes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >