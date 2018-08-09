Former UFC champ says he was victim of Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former UFC champion Mark Coleman says he's among the victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who's been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 100 former students.
Coleman released a statement Thursday saying he wants to cooperate with investigators.
He also says that he never saw or has any direct knowledge that Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan knew about the sexual misconduct when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995.
Coleman says previous comments attributed to him about Jordan in media reports weren't accurate or misconstrued.
Jordan has denied some wrestlers' claims that he was aware of the doctor's abuse.
Coleman wrestled for Ohio State in the late 1980s and later was an assistant coach there. He also wrestled at the 1992 Olympics.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
A 13-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Surrell Gaines.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says another area code will be added in some western and southern portions of the state.Full Story >