McDonald's unveils 'Experience of the Future' flagship store

The fast food chain has transformed 5,000 of its stores. (Source: WLS/CNN)

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN/RNN) – The folks at Micky D’s rolled out their new flagship store this week.

Company executives say the new features at the downtown Chicago store are the future of the fast food giant.

"It's a laser focus first on our customer, on our food, on the community and on our environment," said Nick Karavites, owner and operator of the McDonald's flagship store.

Changes include:

Touch screen ordering kiosks

Employees delivering food to tables

Cell phone chargers at tables

Outdoor eating space

A modern environmentally-friendly design that’s more energy efficient

Out of its 14,000 U.S restaurants, McDonald's has transformed 5,000 into “Experience of the Future” restaurants.

Around 1,000 restaurants are updated each quarter.

"Ten local communities across the U.S. every single day are going to wake up to a significantly modernized, more enjoyable, more relaxing experience at McDonald's," McDonald's President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said.

McDonald's executives are hoping you'll be "Lovin' It" when it comes to your area.

