10th Kentucky city passes ordinance against discrimination

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An LGBTQ advocacy organization says Maysville has become Kentucky's tenth city to pass a fairness ordinance.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes the Fairness Campaign as saying the northern Kentucky city passed the ordinance Thursday. The Fairness Campaign says the ordinance will prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination for housing, employment and other public accommodations.

Maysville Mayor David Cartmell says in a statement that he's pleased Maysville has joined other progressive cities in the state by adopting the ordinance. The first two Kentucky cities to pass fairness ordinances were Louisville and Lexington in 1999. Since then, Covington, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Vicco, Midway and Paducah also have passed fairness ordinances.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.