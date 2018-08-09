Mom set herself on fire, killed twin daughters in CA arson murder-suicide, police say

Football is back. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals squared off against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason match-up of the year.Full Story >
Football is back. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals squared off against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason match-up of the year.Full Story >
Those who live in places like Petersburg, Ky., which is just outside of Lawrenceburg, Ind., have likely seen fliers for missing dogs.Full Story >
Those who live in places like Petersburg, Ky., which is just outside of Lawrenceburg, Ind., have likely seen fliers for missing dogs.Full Story >
A teen killed in a Butler County crash was identified Thursday morning a Harrison High School student.Full Story >
A teen killed in a Butler County crash was identified Thursday morning a Harrison High School student.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating after an officer used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl earlier this week. Mayor John Cranley says charges against the girl have been dropped.Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >
After Cincinnati police shut down a homeless camp near JACK Casino on Thursday morning, a judge has expanded the homeless ban for all of Hamilton County,Full Story >