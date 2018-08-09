Play this Joe Mixon touchdown highlight whenever you feel sad, Bengals fans

Football is back. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals squared off against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason match-up of the year.

One quick takeaway? The offense looked good. Exhibit A came early in the first quarter, courtesy of quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Joe Mixon:

Cincinnati's second touchdown came on a slant from Dalton to Tyler Boyd.

Andy Dalton scripts great drive with big throws to AJ Green, John Ross and then Tyler Boyd on a slant for 6.



Also some good runs from Gio. 14-7 #Bengals @FOX19



The offense looks GOOD



*insert first preseason game overreaction below* — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 9, 2018

Dalton did throw a pick-six in the game, but it came after a receiver had slipped mid-route. QB Matt Barkley took over for Dalton early in the first half as planned, as it was the first preseason game.

Despite the pick-six and in the spirit of preseason overreactions, at least one thing is clear: the Bengals are going to win every Super Bowl until further notice.

