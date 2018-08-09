Play this Joe Mixon touchdown highlight whenever you feel sad, Bengals fans

Play this Joe Mixon touchdown highlight whenever you feel sad, B - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Football is back. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals squared off against the Chicago Bears in the first preseason match-up of the year.

One quick takeaway? The offense looked good. Exhibit A came early in the first quarter, courtesy of quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Joe Mixon:

Cincinnati's second touchdown came on a slant from Dalton to Tyler Boyd.

Dalton did throw a pick-six in the game, but it came after a receiver had slipped mid-route. QB Matt Barkley took over for Dalton early in the first half as planned, as it was the first preseason game.

Despite the pick-six and in the spirit of preseason overreactions, at least one thing is clear: the Bengals are going to win every Super Bowl until further notice.

