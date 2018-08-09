Public meeting scheduled regarding new developments in Burnet Woods Park

A group is hoping to keep new developments out of Burnet Woods Park by circulating an online petition called "Preserve Burnet Woods Park."

The petition has a few more than 2,000 signatures as of Thursday. The people behind it are worried about proposals from two organizations that want to build structures on park property, Clifton Cultural Arts Center and Camping and Education Foundation.

The 90-acre park is special to Jack Stenger who visits on almost a daily basis. He enjoys bird watching and says Burnet Woods is the best place in the Cincinnati to do so.

"It's the only park in the city that's nationally ranked and not many urban areas have a deciduous forest in the heart of the city," said Stenger.

The CCAC has proposed a structure that they say would take up 1/4 of an acre. The organization also says they don't plan on taking down any trees, the building would go up on green space. However, Stenger thinks it would set a bad precedent and he says the University of Cincinnati obtained 18 acres from the park in the 1950s.

Mooney believes the arts center at the park would draw in more visitors.

"It would be a cultural arts center. It would be free and open to the public most of the time. It would bring classes and events and performances and community gathering," said CCAC Executive Director Leslie Mooney.

Mooney says when people hear about the petition they think of commercial development, but that's not at all what their proposal entails. Either way, Stenger says he doesn't want anything to be developed at the park.

"It's a special place for wildlife and I think any effort to build or develop the park will take away from that ultimate purpose," he said.

Specifics about what the buildings would look like or where in the park they would be built have not been decided on.

Stenger says while he supports both the CCAC and Camping and Education Foundation, he doesn't want them to build anything at the park.

"It's the right group, wrong place," he said.

There’s a meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Corryville Recreation Center, which is open to the public. The ultimate decision will come from the parks board either later this year or early next year.

