Cleveland Orchestra receives $9.3 million donation

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Orchestra has received a $9.3 million gift from the estate of an Ohio philanthropist who died last year.
The orchestra announced Thursday that it received the gift from the estate of Jean Hower Taber. She was a member of the orchestra's Heritage Society and the great-granddaughter of the founder of Quaker Oats Co.
Taber regularly contributed to the orchestra's annual fund before her death in July 2017 at age 94. She also created a charitable gift annuity in 2001 that left an additional $500,000 to the orchestra after her death.
Orchestra executive director Andre Gremillet says they are grateful for the "extraordinarily generous and completely unexpected gift."
The orchestra will honor Taber by dedicating its performance on Saturday to her.
