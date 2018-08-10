Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with SUV

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in western Ohio say a motorcyclist has been critically injured in a crash.
Police tell WHIO-TV 57-year-old Gary Higgins' motorcycle struck the side of an SUV that was pulling off from a stop sign in Greenville Township Thursday morning. The Greenville man was thrown from his motorcycle.
Higgins was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he's listed in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene.
Police say Higgins wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com
