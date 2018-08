Facebook is blocking sites that provide instructions to create 3D-printed guns. (Source: CNN)

The social media giant announced Thursday it would remove all such content from its site.

In a statement, Facebook said such information violates its community standards.

Facebook already bars the sale or exchange of firearms on its site, except by licensed dealers.

The announcement comes after a federal judge blocked a settlement that would have allowed the company Defense Distributed from publishing blueprints for 3D-printed firearms.

