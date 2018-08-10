Garbage truck vs car crash closes Ohio 128

Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) is shut down near I-74 in Whitewater Township early Friday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A garbage truck and car crashed on Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) early Friday, closing it at Furlong Drive near Interstate 74, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

At least one serious injury was reported about 3:30 a.m.

Sheriff's officials have not released further details at the scene. A sheriff's spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Tow trucks are here for the car involved along with for the garbage truck. Car appeared to be severely damaged (not pictured), gargbage truck appeared to only have front end damage. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tnZC06aybK — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) August 10, 2018

