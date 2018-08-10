Garbage truck vs car crash closes Ohio 128 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Garbage truck vs car crash closes Ohio 128

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) is shut down near I-74 in Whitewater Township early Friday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood) Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) is shut down near I-74 in Whitewater Township early Friday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A garbage truck and car crashed on Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128) early Friday, closing it at Furlong Drive near Interstate 74, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

At least one serious injury was reported about 3:30 a.m.

Sheriff's officials have not released further details at the scene. A sheriff's spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information.

