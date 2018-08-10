Garbage truck vs car crash closes Ohio 128

A new internet challenge targeting children could be deadly, and tech experts believe it’s spreading rapidly online.Full Story >
A new internet challenge targeting children could be deadly, and tech experts believe it’s spreading rapidly online.Full Story >
Police have a suspect in custody after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.Full Story >
Police have a suspect in custody after a woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint in the Edgewood community of Homewood.Full Story >
Your kids can get a special bedtime message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy!Full Story >
Your kids can get a special bedtime message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy!Full Story >