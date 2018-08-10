UofL's freshman class includes more out-of-state students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville says preliminary figures show its incoming freshman class includes a growing number of out-of-state students.

Of the nearly 2,800 incoming students, the university says 22 percent are from outside Kentucky. UofL administrators believe that may be the highest percentage of out-of-state freshmen in the university's history.

The university says engineering, biology, business, education and nursing are the five most popular majors of the incoming class.

The school says the upcoming fall semester also marks a new record for the J.B. Speed School of Engineering with its largest incoming class ever. Speed expects 521 first-year engineering students, a big jump over last year's 472 first-year students.

UofL's first-year students will start arriving on campus Aug. 15. Classes begin Aug. 20.

