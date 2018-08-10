Matthew 25 sends aid to California wildfire victims

Matthew 25 Ministries is sending supplies to help victims of the California wildfires.

An 18-wheel semi tractor-trailer will depart Friday with several items including paper products, cleaning materials and Tide pods.

This is just the first of several shipments the disaster relief organization expects to send.

On Saturday, the disaster response team will head to California to help out wherever they are needed.

The team will include the Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry facility.

Firefighters continue to battle 17 blazes burning across the state of California. This includes the state's largest wildfire ever, the Mendocino Complex Fire raging just north of San Francisco.

The fire has scorched more than 300,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Visit Matthew 25 Ministries online for more information or to donate money or to volunteer your time in their Blue Ash facility.

