Teens murdered their mom because they were sick of her 'complaining,' NV police say

Police said two 17-year-olds in Nevada confessed that they were fed up with their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.Full Story >
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.Full Story >
Prosecutors in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial say they expect to rest their case on Friday.Full Story >
APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.Full Story >
Firefighters are working to curb a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in the foothills south of Los Angeles before gusty winds can return to drive its explosive growth.Full Story >
