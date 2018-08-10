Teens murdered their mom because they were sick of her 'complaining,' NV police say

Police said the two 17-year-olds told them that they beat and stabbed their mother to death because they were sick of her parenting. (Source: KVVU/Nye County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

PAHRUMP, NV (KVVU/CNN) – Two 17-year-olds in Nevada reportedly told police they were sick of their mother's parenting – and that's why they brutally beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death.

Police said Dawn Liebig was murdered sometime around July 20, but her two sons weren't arrested until about two weeks later.

They're just 17, but they're being tried as adults.

Visitors to Liebig's Facebook page can see mostly photos of her four sons and a few of her cats.

Her profile even reads: "I'm a mom that hopes she did okay ... I live for them."

Police said 17-year-old Dakota Saldivar and 17-year-old Michael Wilson beat and stabbed their mom, then put her body in a car.

The brothers told police they drove Liebig's body to the mountains and buried it in a shallow grave, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Authorities said the teens told them they were tired of Liebig's parenting, so they decided to act. They also said their mom struggled for 30 minutes before she finally died.

According to the Review-Journal, the police report states that Saldivar "admitted that he and Michael Wilson murdered Dawn, because they couldn't take her complaining, and justified by saying that she wanted to be with her deceased sister."

Harry Gensler, Salvidar's attorney, said he just got the case when he spoke with reporters.

"Keep an open mind. Things are not always as they seem," Gensler said.

Police records say the two boys waited for their mom to go to sleep before they attacked her.

Saldivar told police that at one point his mom screamed out for her sons to help, not realizing it was them attacking her.

Liebig's mother said she's in complete shock. She said she knows her grandsons, and she can't believe they would be behind something like this.

One of Liebig's neighbors said she loved two things most in life: her sons and her cats.

Saldivar and Wilson are facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, destroying evidence, conspiracy to destroy evidence and two counts of being an accessory to murder, according to the Review-Journal.

Their attorneys said their clients don't plan to accept plea deals – they want to go to trial.

They're scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 30.

