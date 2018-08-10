Suspect accused of assaulting police dog

A man accused of brutally assaulting a Middletown police dog is set to face a judge Friday.

Alexander Comer, 24, will appear at 8:30 a.m. in Middletown Municipal Court on charges of assault on a police dog, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Comer punched, kicked and tried to choke K9 Chase on North Main Street early Wednesday, according to a Middletown Police Facebook post.

"Chase handled his business!" wrote the K9's partner, Officer Ryan Morgan.

"He never wavered, cowered or deviated from the task in any way. He remained in the fight til it was over. In th end, bad guy in jail.....Chase and dad are safe and at home. Proud of my lil hard-headed, hard-working brat."

