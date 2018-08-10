4 dead in shooting in Canada; suspect in custody

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (RNN) - At least four people have died in a shooting in Fredericton on Friday morning., the capital of New Brunswick, police reported.

A suspect has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities reported.

"The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety," police said.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

The CBC reported that a Tim Horton's near the shooting is locked down, and police and first responders are in the area of the violence, described as a residential area.

We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 10, 2018

Though Canada doesn't have the level of gun violence as the U.S., the country has shootings. A mass shooting in Toronto in July killed two and injuring 13.

In 2016, there were 223 gun-related slayings in Canada, according to the BBC. Gun ownership is federally regulated in Canada.

In the U.S., gun violence kills about 11,000 people each year, Business Insider said.

