Police searching for 3 aggravated robbery suspects

Police in Cincinnati are looking for three suspects in a West End aggravated robbery.

A man told investigators he was robbed early Wednesday morning by three men in the 500 block of West Liberty Street at 3:15 a.m., said a statement from Cincinnati Police Department District 1.

The victim reported as he was coming home he noticed three men sitting in a white van near the place where he had parked his car, said police.

The victim stated to police that the men got out of the van and approached him from behind.

When the man turned around to look at the three men, he saw they were all armed with guns.

The men then demanded the victim’s property and took his car, keys, and cell phone, said police.

The victim was not injured.

Police investigators describe the suspects as black males between the ages 15-17.

The stolen car is described by police as a white Chevrolet Blazer with an Ohio license plate of GCZ5968.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.