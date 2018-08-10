Ohio officer wounded, man killed during police confrontation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man who emerged from a hotel room in Ohio's capital city and fired shots at police has been killed and an officer has been slightly wounded.
The 28-year-old man fatally shot Thursday afternoon in north Columbus hasn't been identified. Columbus police say one of the five officers who responded to the hotel received a graze wound to the leg and received treatment at a hospital.
A Columbus police spokesman says investigators are reviewing body camera footage to determine which officers fired shots.
Police went to the hotel after receiving a report of a fight involving a gun. Sgt. Rich Weiner says a witness told investigators the man fired at officers after stepping out of a room.
