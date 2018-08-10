Tri-State business wins environmental award for waste reduction

Smithfield honored its Springdale facility and other locations with the Environmental and Sustainability Awards (photo courtesy of Smithfield)

One Tri-State business wins an award for its part in taking care of the environment.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. honored its facility in Springdale with the President’s Award as part of its Environmental and Sustainability Awards for its efforts to reduce solid waste generation, according to

The Springdale facility implemented a new ingredient purchasing process, which resulted in annual waste reduction of 32 tons and annual savings of more than $520,000.

The facility received $10,000 with the winning team donating a portion of their prize to the charity of their choice.

Smithfield President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth M. Sullivan, honored several award recipients earlier this week at a ceremony during the company’s annual Environmental and Sustainability Conference.

The awards are part of encouraging facilities to participate in achieving Smithfield’s larger sustainability goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25 percent by 2025 throughout its entire supply chain.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Armour, and John Morrell.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.