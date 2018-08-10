Troubled Kentucky water district asks for another rate hike

INEZ, Ky. (AP) - Just five months after the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a rate increase, a troubled water district is asking for another one to stave off financial collapse.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Martin County Water District officials asked the commission for an increase of about 18 percent Tuesday. The district had applied for an increase of nearly 50 percent for its 3,500 customers in January, but was granted a 17.5 percent increase and 10 percent surcharge in March.

Martin County Water Board Treasurer Jimmy Kerr says the request makes him "ill" because of the financial impact on customers, but says it's necessary "to give the people of Martin County the water system they want."

No decision has been made.

The district's management is under investigation by Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

