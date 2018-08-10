Police investigating West Price Hill shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a Felonious Assault. (File)

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.

A man was walking westbound in the 3900 block of Glenway Avenue near Beech Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot in the leg, said District 3 police officers.

The victim told investigators he did not see his assailant and that he was taken to a local hospital by a friend for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

