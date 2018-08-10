Baaad animals: 75 goats and sheep break loose from NJ livestock auction

The goats and sheep made their escape from an unsecured gate. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (RNN) – Dozens of goats and sheep escaped from their pen at the Hackettstown Livestock Auction this week.

"One of the gates got open and I guess they ran out, and they usually follow each other," the barn manager told WPIX. "That's why they were relatively easy to catch."

The police had their own account of the woolly escape artists.

“It was determined that an unsecured gate was pushed open allowing more than 75 goats and sheep to escape,” the Hackettstown Police Department said on Facebook.

“Approximately 50-60 of them were herded back into the pen by police and good Samaritans.”

Apparently, the others are still on the lam.

