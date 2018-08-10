Police looking for missing Madisonville teen

Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen.

Christian Smith,16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.

Smith is known to frequent the Madisonville and Downtown area.

Police describe Smith as 5’7”, 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.