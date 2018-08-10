Kentucky mom of 7 charged with trafficking, abusing children

UTICA, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman is accused of abusing her children and allowing men to sexually abuse them.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted 37-year-old Shelly Hayes on charges that include human trafficking and rape.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday that Hayes is the mother of seven children, six of whom are under 18. Her initial arrest warrant indicates at least one abused child was 12 or under.

Detective Kate Pate tells WBKO-TV that Hayes was initially arrested May 23. According to the initial warrant, her children told authorities multiple men had sexually abused them, and their mother threatened them to keep quiet.

Pate says more arrests are anticipated.

It's unclear whether Hayes has a lawyer. She declined to speak to WBKO-TV.

Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com

